WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will hold a Healing Walk from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26. The walk will be led by Fred Taylor and will include poems or other readings and chances to share during the experience. The walk will be held rain or shine.
Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October. The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235-acre land preserve, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m.
For information, contact Fred Taylor at 802-254-2675.