WILLIAMSVILLE -- The Manitou Project will host a special Winter Solstice time together on Tuesday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The brief walk into the forest will take participant to the Hogan for shared songs, poems and reflections of the season around the wood stove; bring yours to share, if you like -- and a mask if that's how we decide to be most comfortable together. Then to the bonfire outside to lighten the falling darkness on the longest night of the year, with the warmth of hot mulled cider and more celebration. Meet at the Manitou parking lot at 4 p.m., dress warmly with outdoor shoes, bring a small flashlight if you like but there will be candles available.
The Manitou Project builds community with nature on its 225-acre preserve in Williamsville, 300 Sunset Lake Road. Contact Fred for more information, 802-254-2675.