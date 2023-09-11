WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project is partnering with the Green Mountain Club to offer Forest Immersion at Manitou: Mindfulness with Nature, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15
This half-day retreat at Manitou, inspired by the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, "forest bathing," will slow us down to "tree time." Through guided invitations and a sensory-awakening meditation, participants will explore how to deeply, playfully, and easefully connect with nature using our senses and mindfulness. This is an opportunity to shift focus from a hiking destination to instead finding joy and relaxation through immersing yourself fully where you are.
The program is guided by Amanda Kenyon, Landkind Guide, in partnership with the Green Mountain Club.
Space is limited. Advance registration required. For more information and to register, visit landkindguide.com, or contact Amanda Kenyon, landkindguide@gmail.com, 802-289-0108.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with Nature on its 235 acre land preserve in Williamsville, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road.