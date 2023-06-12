BRATTLEBORO — The Manitou Project will be offering another series of Nature Immersion experiences this summer led by Amanda Kenyon
The first walk will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, and a second one from 9:30 a.m. to noon on June 24.
This multi-sensory and mindful experience is described as a unique, playful and meditative approach to deep relaxation and connection with the natural world.
Inspired by the Japanese art of shinrin-yoku, “forest bathing,” guests will be guided through a sensory-awakening meditation and be offered a variety of invitations to explore the forest in new ways. Accessible to all levels, this Deep Woods Nature Immersion includes short distances of walking, stops to explore, and periods of sitting in stillness. This immersive experience allows people to relax, let curiosity wander and be inspired by nature. Guests can come to see what the beautiful 223-acre forest sanctuary at Manitou has to offer. Lightweight, foldable stools are available for sitting periods. Space is limited to a small group.
Pre-registration required. To register visit, https:/landkindguide.com or contact Amanda at 802-289-0108