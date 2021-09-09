WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will hold its Healing Walk on Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The walk will be led by Fred Taylor and will include poems or other readings, and chances to share about the experience. Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235-acre land preserve in Williamsville, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. To get there, go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Village, the sign is on the right. Also, go approximately five miles over the top of Sunset Lake Road from Route 9. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m. For information, contact Fred at 802-254-2675.