BRATTLEBORO — During a recent meeting of the Windham Southeast School District’s Personnel Committee, Kate Margaitis was appointed as the interim-principal of the Green Street School.
Margaitis, currently an assistant principal at Brattleboro Union High School, will replace Mark Speno, who has been appointed as the one-year interim superintendent for the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
A resident of Brattleboro, Margaitis has spent the last 14 years in education, with experience as a high school health and biology teacher, and administrator.