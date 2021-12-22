BRATTLEBORO — Local children have the support of service members.
Marine Corps League, Brattleboro Detachment, recently presented a check to the Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club. Marines Richard Hodgdon and Sherry Garland made the presentation on behalf of the detachment, to Michelle Simpson, executive director, and Bethany Thiess, program coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club.
David Finlaysen, commander of Post 5 American Legion and David Ross, board member at the Boys and Girls Club, were present for the event.
The marines also offered the club toys they have accumulated for the Toys for Kids program, for distribution by the Club during the children’s Christmas party in December.
Concerns about the pandemic meant the detachment didn’t run its full Christmas Toys for Kids program this year. Instead, the group made donations to various organizations engaged in the care of youth and the needy.