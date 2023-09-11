WILMINGTON — The 15th Annual 1LT Mark Dooley 5k Race of Remembrance will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. at the Wilmington Public Safety Facility located at 40 Beaver St.
Dooley was killed in action on Sept. 19, 2005 while deployed to Ramadi Iraq as a first lieutenant with the VTARNG 3-172nd Mountain Infantry Battalion. He also was a police officer with the Wilmington Police Department, a graduate of Army Ranger School and a graduate of Norwich University.
Supported by the Wilmington Police Department and The Vermont Army National Guard, the Race of Remembrance is an annual memorial event and fundraiser that supports the 1LT Dooley Legacy Fund which provides an annual scholarship to a graduating senior of Twin Valley High School and support to other community organizations.
The day will include a memorial service, a 5K Run or Walk, a kids fun run and lunch. Registration is online at https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Wilmington/1LTMarkDooley5kRaceofRemembrance or participants can register in person the morning of the event.