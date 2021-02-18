MARLBORO — In Marlboro there will be no in-person Town Meeting this year due to the pandemic. All articles usually voted on the floor of Town Meeting will be voted instead by Australian ballot per decision of the Marlboro Select Board and Town Clerk in December, 2020. All active Marlboro voters were mailed ballots on February 9. The warnings for the Marlboro Town and School District meetings appear, along with sample ballots, on the municipal website https://marlborovt.us/town-meeting-2021/. This change is hopefully a one-time occurrence.
The constriction of this change is most evident in the lack of discussion about the merits or detriments of each article. Voters can learn about the articles at two different remote informational meetings by video conference, hosted by the Marlboro School Board on Monday Feb. 22 at 6 P.M., followed by the Marlboro Select Board on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. Links to the meetings and call-in phone numbers appear on the municipal website or call the town clerk’s Office at 802-254-2181 for assistance in advance of the meeting for help. At the informational meetings, there will be discussion of the articles with questions and answers, but no voting nor any amendments to the articles as warned. Each meeting will pertain to either the school ballot or the town ballot.
As with last November’s General Election, voting will be accomplished by absentee ballot mailed to all active voters. A few days may elapse when voters will have their ballots, but the informational meetings will not have yet occurred. Town Reports will be available by Feb. 20, and can be picked up at the Marlboro Town Office and Post Office or as a digital version on the town website. The 2020 Town Meeting minutes will show how the voters responded to similar articles last year https://marlborovt.us/2020-town-meeting/.
Voters may return ballots by mail with postage already paid by the town, in the drop box outside the Marlboro Town Office, or hand-deliver to the office by calling ahead at 802-254-2181 to ensure a town officer is there to receive your ballot. Socially distanced in-person voting will be available on March 2 in the Town House at 13 Town Hill Road adjacent to the Town Office with polling hours from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. If a voter chooses to vote in person, it is requested that they bring their ballot with them, although ballots will also be available if needed. Questions may be directed to Marlboro Town Clerk Forrest Holzapfel at townclerk@marlborovt.us.