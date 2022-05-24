BRATTLEBORO — The 2022 Marlboro Morris Ale will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29.
Public performances will happen throughout Brattleboro on Saturday, culminating in performances by all of the morris and sword teams at 4:30 p.m. on the eastern end of Elliot Street.
On Sunday, the teams will dance in various Windham County locations, gathering for a final en masse public performance at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Newfane Courthouse.
This is the 47th Annual Marlboro Morris Ale. Every year since 1976 morris and sword teams from all over North America, and occasionally the UK, have gathered in southern Vermont to dance, make music and celebrate the arrival of spring and coming of summer.
For more information, contact Natty Smith at nattygmith@gmail.com or 781-710-6131, or visit www.marlboromorrisale.org.