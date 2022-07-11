MARLBORO — Marlboro Music's 71st season on Potash Hill begins this week as artistic directors Mitsuko Uchida and Jonathan Biss welcome 92 resident artists to our Vermont hilltop.
Hailing from 20 countries, this summer's participants include 24 musicians attending Marlboro for the first time. For seven weeks, they will live, learn, and play together, exploring and exchanging ideas on the approximately 250 works the musicians have proposed to study. Marlboro's first-week schedule includes 70 works involving various instrumental and vocal combinations.
After three weeks of in-depth rehearsals, a portion of the musical collaborations will be shared with audiences at the weekend concerts, held from July 16 to Aug. 14, 2022. As a retreat where the mission is to delve into music in great depth, less than 25% of the works rehearsed are presented in the concert programs. These are only decided a week in advance and are drawn from works that the musicians feel have gone exceptionally well and should be shared with others. Audiences share in this spirit of discovery, experiencing exciting young musicians and hearing insightful interpretations of chamber music masterworks and unfamiliar pieces played with great passion and joy.
Public Concerts & Open Rehearsals
Concerts take place on Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons from July 16 through Aug. 14, 2022, with two additional evening performances on Friday, July 29, and Friday, Aug. 12. All tickets are $30, and seating is by general admission. Performances take place in Persons Auditorium, except for the July 29 Town Benefit concert, which is held in the Marlboro Dining Hall; all proceeds support Marlboro town organizations.
While many events are sold out, tickets remain available for some performances. They may be ordered online at marlboromusic.org or by contacting our box office at 802-254-2394 or boxoffice@marlboromusic.org.
We will also be offering free open rehearsals in the concert hall during the day, beginning the week of July 11. Schedules are announced at the beginning of each week and include works that will be performed on the following weekend's concert programs. Admission to the rehearsals is free; no tickets or advance signup is required. Schedules can be accessed on our website or by calling the Marlboro reception desk at 802-254-2394.
Safety Measures
In order to keep the community, audience, and neighbors healthy and safe, proof of vaccination is required to attend Marlboro events. Cards will be checked at the door. Masks are also required inside the building, and seating is limited to two-thirds capacity.
Despite these efforts, all indoor gatherings during the pandemic pose health risks. We expect that everyone who attends Marlboro events is aware and accepting of these risks. Audiences may visit our website for the most current safety protocols.
Participating Artists
This summer's roster of participating artists includes many "senior artists," like Ms. Uchida and Mr. Biss. They first spent formative summers in Vermont at the beginning of their careers and have returned to share their Marlboro and personal musical experiences with new generations. They include pianists Ieva Jokubaviciute, Cynthia Raim, and Ignat Solzhenitsyn; current and past members of the Doric, Guarneri, Juilliard, Mendelssohn, Muir, and Borromeo Quartets; and orchestra principals such as violist Beth Guterman Chu (St. Louis Symphony); oboists Frank Rosenwein (Cleveland Orchestra) and Mary Lynch VanderKolk (Seattle Symphony); and horn player Gabriel Kovach (Phoenix Symphony).
In addition to the senior artists who first came to Marlboro as young participants, we welcome back pianists Bruno Canino and Juho Pohjonen, cellists Christoph Richter and Alice Neary, flutist Joshua Smith (Cleveland Orchestra), clarinetist Sang Yoon Kim (St. Paul Chamber Orchestra), and horn player Richard King (Cleveland Orchestra); as well as new senior artists, including violinists Alex Redington (of the Doric Quartet) and Meesun Hong Coleman (concertmaster of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra), and violist William Coleman (of the Kuss Quartet). The vocal program will be led by returning artists Lydia Brown, Anja Strauss, and Benita Valente.
This summer's composers-in-residence are Libby Larsen and George Benjamin. The Friday, Aug. 12 program will include Benjamin's 50-minute chamber opera "Into the Little Hill" (2006), featuring Marlboro alumni soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano.
To see all participants, visit the list at marlboromusic.org/concerts/artists/?mc_cid=809f005e42&mc_eid=f8f9c34e6a