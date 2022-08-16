MARLBORO — A celebration marking the 200th anniversary of the Marlboro Town House will be held throughout the weekend of August 20 and 21 at the Town House in Marlboro Center, 510 South Road.
A group of citizen volunteers — in cooperation with the Historical Society, Marlboro Alliance, Town government, and the Marlboro community — have organized a two-day exhibit featuring the many facets of this beloved historic building.
The Historical Society’s Archive will provide photos of the Town House on its original site and during the dramatic 1966 move to its present location, as well as the 1892 wood stove which heated the building.
Exhibits of Town Reports from past decades will highlight the Town House’s role as the venue for Town Meetings and elections. An unofficial Ballot will be available to cast your vote for the Unofficial Marlboro Town Animal, Vegetable and Mineral and Ice Cream Flavor.
A video presentation from the Marlboro Alliance will tell the story of the Town House as a venue for numerous Community Events. The collectible Marlboro Community Cookbook will be available to browse or purchase.
A vivid photo display will document the numerous improvement projects undertaken in the last five years, including the building of the beautiful stone retaining wall and hand-wrought railings.
This free exhibit will open to the public from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 20. The Historical Society’s Saturday morning walk will be to the Town House. The familiar sound of the pounding of the gavel will “bring to order” a brief ceremony of thanks at 10 a.m., which may include a surprise visit from the Duke of Marlborough.
The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to noon and reopen from 2 to 6 p.m. on August 21. The exhibit will be open during the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company Benefit Barbeque at 2 p.m. at the Community Center. Following the barbeque, enjoy the Community Center’s Outdoor Benefit Concert at 6 p.m.
Cap off your summer with an appreciation of the town’s past, present and future. Parking will be available along Town Hill Road or across from the Town Office.