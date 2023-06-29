MARLBORO — The Marlboro Community Center has announced the 2023 Imperfect Garden Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
This fundraiser is a self-guided tour of a dozen local Marlboro home gardens and includes music by Dante and the Moondogs at one of the homes from noon to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $30 per person using a sliding scale and are available in person at the MCC during regular Open Hours or online through the Marlboro Community Center website. A tour map is provided with the ticket purchase.
Contact marlborocommunitycenter@gmail.com with any questions.