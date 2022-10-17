WESTMINSTER WEST — Master Gardener Sue Lawrence will speak to the Living Earth Action Group about BioDynamic agriculture and answer questions about perennial gardens this Friday, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Westminster West Congregational Church, 40 West St.
Lawrence turned her 3 acres of poor soil near Claremont, New Hampshire into 1 1/3 acres of lush soil following BioDynamic practices. She and her husband Andrew Williams are known for their many varieties of hosta. She has been a professional gardener for many decades, and is an enthusiastic member of Perennial Swappers.
Bring snacks to share, and friends. Wear masks inside. For more information and to get on the mailing list for the Living Earth Action Group, contact Caitlin Adair pcadair@sover.net