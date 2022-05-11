ROCKINGHAM — Gardeners interested in learning about the invasive jumping worm pest are invited to attend a webinar Saturday hosted by the Southeast Chapter of the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener Program.
The webinar, called “Jumping Worms. Why Worry? What Can You Do,” will feature UVM’s Dr. Josef Gorres as its presenter. It will be held remotely via Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration is free; donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by the Southeast Chapter of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardeners.
Closed captioning will be available.
To register, visit jumpingworm.eventbrite.com.
Jumping worms are invasive earthworms hailing from far Eastern Asia. Their major mode of spread is with horticultural goods, but other mechanisms are also suspected vectors. These earthworms can damage deciduous forest ecosystems and, recently, have also been linked to plant damage in gardens and horticulture. This talk will introduce the biology of these earthworms, the history of the invasion and suggest possible ways to manage them.
Gorres is an associate professor at UVM. He teaches soil science and his research includes the study of jumping worms.
The southeast chapter of the UVM Extension Master Gardener Program is a group of volunteers in Windham and Windsor counties who provide research-based gardening information in their communities. For more information about the program, visit uvm.edu/extension/mastergardener.
This event is being held in collaboration with the Rockingham Free Public Library.