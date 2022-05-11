An invasive jumping worm, bottom, next to a common nightcrawler. A webinar, called “Jumping Worms. Why Worry? What Can You Do,” will feature UVM’s Dr. Josef Gorres as its presenter. It will be held remotely via Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration is free; donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by the Southeast Chapter of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardeners.