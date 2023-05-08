BELLOWS FALLS — Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a Death Cafe from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Rockingham Free Public Library community room, 65 Westminster St.
The Death Cafe will allow curious and like-minded folks to talk about death while enjoying tea and snacks 'to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (ﬁnite) lives.' A Death Cafe is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. Find out more at https://deathcafe.com/what/. Tea and snacks will be provided.
This event is free and open to the public.