BRATTLEBORO — Celebrate “Star Wars Day” as the final Vermont Humanities Council Lecture of the season examines The Force of a Story Told in Parts: Star Wars, Fandom and Seriality. From Dickens to Game of Thrones, stories told in piecemeal style have shown their power to command a reader’s attention. In this aptly scheduled talk author Anne Moore examines how Star Wars’ serialized structure encourages readers to fill the gaps between installments with their own imaginative play. Costumes are encouraged.
The First Wednesday lecture series, a collaboration between the Vermont Humanities Council and Vermont public libraries will be delivered in-person at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m.
The First Wednesdays series is held in nine communities statewide, featuring speakers of national and regional renown. The statewide underwriter for the 2021-2022 series is the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries. Brattleboro programs are sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library. Masking is optional, but appreciated.
