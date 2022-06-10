NORTH BENNINGTON -- The John G. McCullough Free Library in North Bennington announced the return of its Summer Reading Club for Kids, a combination of events and reading incentives to keep children engaged with reading and learning through the summer months. This year's theme is "Oceans of Possibility."
Children and families are invited to the following free, outdoor events on on the library's lawn this summer. All events are Tuesdays at 11 a.m.:
June 21st: Drawing Workshop with Stacey Sherman
June 28th: Magic Show
July 12th: Meet Gracie the K9
July 26th: Storytelling with Beth Tegart
August 2nd: Tales from the Deep with Michael Caduto
August 9th: VIA Aquarium Visit
August 16th: Watershed Wildlife with the Southern Vermont History Museum
August 23rd: Vermont Institute of Natural Science (VINS) Visit
In addition to these free events, children who register and track their reading will be entered into drawings for prize baskets. All children who register will receive a free book to keep and a Summer Reading Club starter kit with reading tracker sheets, stickers, bookmarks, and more.
This year's prize baskets are:
Five LEGO and Pop-It baskets
Four ocean-themed backpacks full of craft supplies and activities
One Grand Prize -- A "basket of experiences": A Victorian tea party for 10 at the Park-McCullough House, horseback riding lessons at Taraden, five yoga classes at The Yoga Place, five movie tickets to Bennington Cinema 7, a Bennington Museum pass and a poster, a Battenkill Books gift card, two tickets to the VIA Aquarium, one year family membership for Lake Paran, a King Arthur Flour baking bundle, Fall apple picking gift card, and more.
Adults are encouraged to register the children in their care at https://forms.gle/Qp9zCKZzFAyadHCGA or stop by the library during book pick up hours: Wednesdays and Fridays between noon and 6 p.m. or Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information about registration and these events, email McCulloughYouthServices@gmail.com. The registration link is also on the McCullough Library's website: www.mcculloughlibrary.org.
The McCullough Library's Summer Reading Club for Kids is sponsored by the Friends of the McCullough Library and an Institute of Library and Museum Studies grant administered by the Vermont Department of Libraries. All items in the grand prize basket were donated by local businesses and individuals.