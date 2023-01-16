BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro-based editor and writing coach Meg McIntyre will kick off the new year with a virtual Gateless Writing salon on Jan. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Created by former Brattleboro resident and Brattleboro Literary Festival organizer Suzanne Kingsbury, Gateless Writing is a teaching method that combines neuroscience, Zen principles and literary craft techniques to boost creativity and remove the fear of rejection from group writing experiences.
January’s two-hour salon will feature a brief overview of the Gateless method, a communal meditation, a writing prompt and improvisational writing session, and a structured, supportive feedback circle designed to spotlight what is powerful or resonant in each writer’s work.
Admission to this virtual event is $50. Area residents can use the discount code BRATTGATELESS to receive 20 percent off their ticket. To keep the event manageable and intimate, space is limited to 10 participants.
Register at mcintyre editorial.com/workshops.