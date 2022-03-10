TOWNSHEND — “I began preparing meals for Wardsboro and Jamaica residents, and then Townshend,” said Stephanie Schryba, owner of the Townshend Dam Diner. “Then, when Valley Cares ended their programming, I picked up Grafton, Athens, Londonderry, and then Newfane.”
In fact, the area served by the intrepid volunteers and staff out of the Dam Diner covers the largest geographic spread of any Meals on Wheels operation in southern Vermont. Each month, more than 1,200 meals are prepared by Stephanie and delivered by a faithful fleet of volunteers to area residents who can’t leave their homes
“Stephanie is incredible,” said volunteer driver Matt Jenkins, who delivers in Jamaica. “She’s the lynch pin of this whole operation.”
Other drivers agree, and point to how she has assembled a volunteer fleet from various towns and organizations, including Dennis Hunt, who is affiliated with Grafton Cares, and Karen Sabin, who delivers in Wardsboro but sees Neighborhood Connections as her “home base.”
Sporting a Cape Cod “Elder Care” hat from his former volunteer days, Dan Towler was thoughtful as he waited for the carefully packaged meals to be loaded into his car for the Townshend route. “I wish more people would sign up for this – it’s a great service and ensures that people who remain at home get good, nutritious food. I know there are many more out there who could benefit from this.”
Dan may get his wish, as the number of meals delivered in the area grew 8 percent each month during the last quarter of 2021.
Those wishing to volunteer drive time or donate, or to sign up for home-delivered meals may contact Wendi at 1-802-755-7295, or email her at wgermain@seniorsolutionsvt.org . In addition, donations may be made directly to Stephanie Schryber through the mail at PO Box 338, Townshend VT 05353.