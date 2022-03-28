BELLOWS FALLS — At the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, some ‘regulars’ were playing cribbage, working jigsaw puzzles, reading, and playing cards. Staff, board members, and volunteers filed into the comfortable “Gathering Room,” and the conversation turned to another day’s successful Meals on Wheel’s deliveries – with much laughter and good-natured joking.
Then it turned a bit more serious.
“You won’t find a better meal for the price,” declared volunteer driver Fred Yates. “They’re balanced, nutritious, and delicious. It’s a great service.”
“And we have a good time. You won’t find a friendlier bunch of people anywhere,” added another volunteer, Wayne Johnson.
One quickly gets the impression that this a team that is genuinely happy and dedicated to be serving the community as they do.
March 2022 marks 50 years since Meals on Wheels, the nation’s premier nutrition program for seniors, was funded. And for Vermont’s aging population, it has become a lifeline for many.
The Bellows Falls operation is unique in southeastern Vermont, in that it crosses the state border into New Hampshire. “We cover Walpole and North Walpole, as well as Rockingham,” said Senior Center Director Teahan Kosut.
With daily meals provided to more than 60 area residents who can not leave their home or prepare meals on their own, the faithful fleet of volunteers is a key element of the operation. In November 2021, the center hit an all-time record, providing 2,084 meals in one month.
Those wishing to volunteer drive time should contact Teagan Kosut at 802-463-3907. Donations in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Meals on Wheels may be made directly to the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center and mailed to them at 18 Tuttle St, Bellows Falls, VT.