WESTMINSTER — “We’ve never had this many recipients,” said Donna Dawson, the director of Westminster Cares, which spearheads the Westminster area Meals on Wheels operation. “COVID has increased the number of people who rely on Meals on Wheels so much that we have expanded to two routes just to make sure we can get meals to everyone on a timely basis.”
Westminster Cares delivers meals every weekday, Monday through Friday, for a total of about 120 meals each and every week, every week throughout the year. The operation is supported by approximately 30 volunteer drivers, some of whom have been dedicated to providing this service for the last 20 years.
“We are extremely grateful to the kitchen staff of both Kurn Hattin Homes and the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center for partnering with us to produce the meals,” Dawson added. “The program is focused on nutritional needs, but there is also the social aspect of having a familiar, friendly face come to the door. For many, these drivers may be the only face they see all week. We so appreciate these Westminster volunteers. I cannot over emphasize how critical it is to have public support for these programs, through both volunteerism and donations.”
Those wishing to volunteer to deliver, or to sign up to receive meals, can call Donna Dawson at 802-722-3607. Donations to help support the operation in its 50th Anniversary year can be made by a check to Westminster Cares and sent to P.O. Box 312, Westminster, VT 05158. Alternatively, donations can be accepted by PayPal or credit card at the Westminster Cares website at https://www.westminstercares.org/