BRATTLEBORO -- Want to get something off your chest? Want to advocate for a compelling social issue? Learn how to write persuasive letters to the editors and op-eds and get them published.
Hear what the editors of our local papers expect for effective editorial writing as part of the third event in the Media Mentoring Project, a series of workshops produced by Vermont Independent Media (VIM), publisher of The Commons.
Speaking Your Truth: Opinion Writing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom and will feature professionals — Jeff Potter, editor-in-chief, The Commons; Melanie Winters, news editor, Brattleboro Reformer; and Mac Gander, journalism professor Landmark College. Together they will coach workshop participants in crafting professional, compelling and persuasive communications to get your opinions heard — and published.
Geoff Burgess, board member of VIM, former Landmark College instructor, department chair, and dean will moderate the discussion.
Registration is required; email Geoff Burgess at geoffburgess2@gmail.com for a link to Zoom.