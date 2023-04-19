PUTNEY — This month Medicaid recipients in Vermont will begin receiving letters asking for updated eligibility information. The Vermont Workers’ Center is hosting drop-in informational hours on Friday, April 21, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. at the Putney Community Center, 10 Christian Square.
Stop in for information about this process, who will be affected, what your rights are, and how to be sure that you aren’t cut off for bureaucratic reasons. People who are not on Medicaid and have questions about health care access are also welcome, as there will be other health care resources available. For more information, email windham@workerscenter.org.