BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Workers’ Center is hosting drop-in informational hours about the Medicaid redeterminations that will be starting in April.
The next session will be on March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room, 224 Main St. All are welcome to stop in to find out whether they will be affected, what their rights are in this process, and how to be sure that they aren’t cut off for bureaucratic reasons. People who are not on Medicaid and have questions about health care access are also welcome, as there will be other health care resources available.
For more information, email windham@workerscenter.org.