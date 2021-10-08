MONTPELIER — Vermonters in Windham County have an opportunity to get started on a career in healthcare through a continued partnership between Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and the Community College of Vermont. BMH and CCV are once again offering an accelerated apprenticeship program to prepare qualified candidates for jobs as certified medical assistants.
Classes will be held on the CCV-Brattleboro campus, with all clinical aspects of the coursework completed at BMH. As part of the joint initiative, BMH is providing full scholarships for eight applicants. Scholarship recipients will have their CCV tuition covered and will be hired as medical assistants at BMH upon successful completion of the academic program and certification exam.
"The medical assistant program was an amazing opportunity. I was very fortunate to receive one of the scholarships so that I could further my education in healthcare and contribute to the Brattleboro community,” said Mariah Nichols, a spring 2021 graduate. “It took a lot of hard work, but it has been worth it. I now work in cardiology full-time and enjoy caring for the people of our community."
Information sessions about the program will be held via Zoom on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on October 20 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Zoom details are available at bmhvt.org/ma. The public is invited to learn about program details, the application process, and scholarship opportunities.
Visit bmhvt.org/ma for more information and to apply. Enrollment in the one-semester program is limited to 20 participants. The application deadline is November 15, and classes begin January 24, 2022.