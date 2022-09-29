PUTNEY — The Grammar School will transform its campus into a medieval village once again, as the school hosts its annual Medieval Faire on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy the festivities while the royal court presides over the fair. Kids can ride a flying dragon, practice a joust, battle a knight and more. Fairgoers also can shop for goods in the village market and enjoy a range of live entertainment.
This year, knights from Vermont Armored Combat will offer a live performance at 2 p.m.
Other highlights this year include: Birds of prey from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, artisan demonstrations, fencing, archery, climbing walls, Sir Lancelot's flying horse, pony rides, giant chess games for younger children at Merlin's Midway, candy-throwing catapult and a dragon themed treasure hunt.
Admission to the fair is free. All-day ride passes and individual tickets are available for sale. Unlimited all-day passes are $25; individual tickets are also available.
In addition to the rides, games and entertainment, this year Tito's Taqueria and Dave's Tandoori will sell a range of foods, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. The marketplace will sell snacks and medieval-themed gifts and crafts.
Net proceeds from the Medieval Faire go toward the financial aid fund, which serves to make The Grammar School affordable for as many families as possible.
For more information, visit thegrammarschool.org/medieval or contact the school at 802-387-5364.