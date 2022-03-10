BRATTLEBORO — Do you know a young girl interested in Girl Scouts?
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is hosting a number of programs and get-togethers for area girls interested in joining the world of scouting. There will be a special recruitment event on Thursday, March 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Brattleboro Academy School, 860 Western Ave.
This event is geared toward girls in kindergarten through third grade and their families, but older girls are welcome to find out more about Girl Scouts. Bring a friend or make a new one. Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. RSVP to 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org. Walk-ins also welcome.
For girls getting ready to enter kindergarten, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains offers a special girl-centered kindergarten readiness series, Make New Friends, for any girl entering kindergarten this fall in Brattleboro and the surrounding area. This four-part series will run each Tuesday in April, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Academy School.
No membership required. For more information, visit: bit.ly/3IEjoNc.