ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Select Board Candidates Forum will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. The forum will take place at the Rockingham Town Hall in the lower theater and also via Zoom.
The forum is expected to last 1-2 hours. Mike Smith and Marty Gallagher are moderating the forum. For the first half of the forum, Smith and Gallagher will ask questions of each candidate. After the question and answer session, Smith will open up the floor to folks in the community who may have questions for the candidates. The forum will conclude with each candidate making one final pitch to the audience.