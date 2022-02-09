BRATTLEBORO — As part of their commitment to the community, The Commons and The Reformer will jointly host a Windham Southeast School Board Candidate Forum.
The event is slotted for 6:30 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom. The Windham Southeast School District includes all public schools within Guilford, Brattleboro, Dummerston and Putney.
Early voting begins Feb. 9. Guilford, Brattleboro and Dummerston each have one open seat in 2022. Brattleboro and Dummerston have two candidates for each of their one seats and Guilford has one candidate for one seat. All school board members represent all of the four towns equally and all voters from each of the four towns get to vote on each seat.
Candidates have been invited via email. They have been asked to RSVP by this coming Friday, Feb. 11.
Each candidate will be allowed 5 minutes to introduce themselves and state why they are running for the WSESD Board in a respectful environment — this is not a debate. The public can submit questions via chat to the moderator.
Brattleboro Community Television will be taping, and the meeting will play on cable and be posted online for sharing. The forum will be posted in both this week’s The Commons and The Reformer, on social media, and shared via email with area networks.
Contact Jaime Contois, Putney Central School Leadership Council, at 603-504-2906, or Jeff Potter at The Commons at editor@commonsnews.org, with any questions.