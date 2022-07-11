BELLOWS FALLS — State Reps Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman will be hosting a meet-and-greet event this weekend for Mike Pieciak, presumptive Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 17, at the Flat Iron Cooperative, 51 The Square. Pieciak, Bos-Lun and Goldman will be available to answer questions about their respective candidacies, important issues, and why they are running for office.
Pieciak was most recently the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, and was tapped by Gov. Phil Scott to lead Vermont’s efforts in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Pieciak directed the state’s pandemic response, data analysis, and modeling. The State Treasurer makes recommendations for the future state pension system for state employees, drives state policy around taxes, and works closely with the Vermont General Assembly on an array of issues impacting Vermonters.
Pieciak grew up in Brattleboro. He currently lives in Winooski with his partner. More information about his candidacy can be found at www.mikeforvermont.com/.
Bos-Lun and Goldman, both Democrats, are seeking reelection in Windham-3 legislative district. Their campaign websites are https://michelleforvt.com/ and https://lesliegoldmanvt.com/, respectively.