BELLOWS FALLS — This Saturday, come meet state Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 4 of Westminster, and Rep. Leslie Goldman, D-Windham 3 of Rockingham, who are seeking reelection to fill the two seats available in the newly redistricted Windham 3 which includes all of Westminster, Rockingham and Brookline.
Windham County residents will have two chances to meet them on Oct. 15: 11 a.m. at the Flat Iron Cooperative in Bellows Falls or 2 p.m. in Westminster at Harlow’s Farm Stand. Snacks will be provided. This will be a chance to speak with these candidates in person, ask questions and tell them what matters to you.
Bos-Lun moved to Westminster in 2003 to begin graduate school in the program for Service, Leadership and Management at the School for International Training and graduated in 2005 with an MA in International Education. Goldman came to Bellows Falls in 1982 as a newly graduated Family Nurse Practitioner and has worked in Primary care for 37 years.
Contact Bos-Lun at 802 289 2495 or Goldman at goldpeak100@gmail.com.