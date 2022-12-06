BRATTLEBORO — The 2023 legislative session will begin in January. State legislators from Brattleboro and Windham County will be holding a Legislators Town Hall Meeting at Brooks Memorial Library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m.
Brattleboro Representatives Tristan Toleno, Emily Kornheiser, and Mollie Burke along with Windham County Senators-elect Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim invite citizens to meet at the library to discuss the upcoming legislative session. Here is your opportunity to contribute your thoughts, ideas, and questions to the legislative process.