BRATTLEBORO — On Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 at The Stone Church, candidates Becca Balint, the democratic nominee for U.S. Congress, and the two democratic nominees for Windham County State Senate, Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison, will be hosting a meet-and-greet.
Chat and mingle with all three from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., when there will be a short, formal program. After the speeches, let the candidates know your ideas and hear more from them one-on-one. Food, drinks, and refreshments will be available.
Questions can be sent to naderhashim.vt@gmail.com or info@wendy4windhamvt.org.