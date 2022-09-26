BELLOWS FALLS — Drop by the Rockingham Free Public Library to chat with state Rep. Leslie Goldman, D-Windham 3, on Saturday, Oct. 1, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. A table in a quiet corner of the fiction room will be reserved for these conversations on the first Saturday of each month from now through Nov. 5.
"Please come for an informal conversation about current issues and bring your questions," Goldman said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing you and thank you to the library for sponsoring!”