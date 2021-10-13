Today
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: Informational event on how a Town Meeting is planned and put together, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86741001528?pwd=bFNmckx0akdVbXhRSFdjNEl5RlFrZz09 (Meeting ID: 867 4100 1528 / Passcode: 220094). Guests include Town Manager Peter Elwell and town attorney Bob Fisher.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room, 80 Atwood Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88298485670?pwd=VWxnVjRVa3ZLOHpKYnFQUXlVS0tEQT09 (Meeting ID: 882 9848 5670 / Passcode: qx8tcv).
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Finance Committee: 6 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Café (outdoor seating area).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union Exc. Committee: 9 a.m. remote meeting.
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board joint meeting with Westminster School Board: 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School, 301 School St., or via Zoom (follow instructions at wnesu.org).
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall meeting room.