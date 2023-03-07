HALIFAX — Representatives from the Halifax Select Board will be meeting on March 13 with the Housing Coalition of Southeast Vermont, the Regional Planning Commission and the Vermont State Housing Finance Agency to discuss the housing crisis. They are looking for input from towns on barriers and opportunities to affordable housing. Do you have thoughts or ideas on affordable housing in Halifax? Share with Patrick McAllister at patrickmhalifaxvt@outlook.com or 802-689-0143, and town officials will bring them up at the meeting.