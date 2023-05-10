ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Meeting House Association spring meet-up will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at the Rockingham Meeting House, 11 Meeting House Road.
Since 1911 the association has worked with the Select Board to steward the building that is the birthplace of the town, now a National Historic Landmark and Vermont’s oldest public building. The “old town barn” is open to the public every summer through the fall. Both public and private events are regularly held throughout the season.
Fueled with major funding from the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures program, and matched with support from the town and from private donations, the meeting house is at the beginning of a major conservation and restoration project. The purpose of the May 21 gathering is to review the association’s future course in advocating for and raising funds for the conservation program as well as participate in restoration decision-making and educational programming. A new board will be elected and empowered to elect officers.
Information on the progress of the preservation project will be available, but this meeting is not intended to be a detailed review of preservation plans.