As of Jan. 11, a total of 88 Vermont municipalities have created declarations of inclusion for their communities as part of a statewide effort to work to become the most inclusive state in the nation.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m., the Declaration of Inclusion Campaign and Vermont Interfaith Action along with the Windham County NAACP will host an informational meeting via Zoom for communities and organizations interested in adopting such a resolution. Al Wakefield and Bob Harnish, the founders of the DOC Campaign, will share the history and an update, along with State Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, and members of select boards who have already signed on, who will share details and information with others interested. Xusana Davis will also be present to give an update on the efforts of the IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action, Leadership) program in southern Vermont.
For more information email Mike Mrowicki at Mike@viavt.org. The zoom link for the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81973706608.