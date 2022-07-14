DUMMERSTON — The public is invited to join in for the Dummerston Historical Society quarterly meeting and program via Zoom on Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. A brief business meeting will be held first followed by a program with Glenn Annis, a Dummerston resident who is considered the foremost authority on the West River Railroad (also known as “36 Miles of Trouble”). He will share his research that began close to four decades ago.
Have you viewed the big stone bridge piers beside Route 30 near the Covered Bridge? Have you wondered why they are where they are? Those towers are about all that is left of the West River Railroad, a 36-mile narrow gauge line that began in1878 until the railroad went out of business in 1934. Annis will talk about the history of the railroad, how it was built, cause of its demise, and will show photographs of the railroad and the depots along the way.
