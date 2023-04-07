MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Bellows Falls Union High School District Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Strategic Planning: 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the library's conference room.
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St. in the Senior Center.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6 p.m. in the Planning Department offices at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
Wilmington
Beautification Committee: 8:30 a.m. in the Meeting Room at the Town Offices, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81365766477?pwd=SmJraGU2OCtsdUE5VjQ4dlJSdzVBZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 813 6576 6477 / Passcode: 386616).
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Meeting Room at the Town Offices, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83908256703?pwd=czh3VS9iaHVrekdyQ04rUzljQmZTUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 0825 6703 / Passcode: 753241).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees: 4:45 p.m. at the library and on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83917781481?pwd=TGtGVHZ1S0J2OEErWGlYN3N4MkQ5UT09.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89024758446?pwd=akw1MGJmTi9qV2pFbU1nQ0ZiL0xNZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 890 2475 8446 / Passcode: uZyPR2).
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Wilmington
Pettee Library Trustees: 5 p.m. at the Old School Enrichment Center.
WEDNESDAY
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the Windham Regional Career Center, room 194, and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88517876782?pwd=Mmp4MVhDcUFPSFZzZjVna3g1dmRMQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 885 1787 6782 / Passcode: 6zbq7s).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray Union High School.
THURSDAY
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Marlboro School and remote.
Wilmington
Trails Committee: 6 p.m. in the Meeting Room at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89265653267?pwd=aFc4MnJLbzBwR2dDajZ6Yy9uWnlkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 6565 3267 / Passcode: 571512).