Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School Board: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 206 Melrose Street and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 1-888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Citizens Police Communications Committee: 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Memorial Library Meeting Room.
Newfane
West River Modified Unified Education District: Elementary LTP meeting, 4 p.m. at NewBrook School and remote.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: Reorganization meeting, 6 p.m. at Leland & Gray union High School and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82600287593?pwd=V0YyQ1F3cjdHdkQ5aHk3K1NadG5hUT09 (Meeting ID: 826 0028 7593 / Passcode: EgxZ8d).