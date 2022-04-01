Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727.
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District: 6 p.m. at The Dover School and remote.
Dummerston
Energy Committee: 6 p.m. at the Town Office and via Zoom.
Saxtons River
Saxtons River Village Trustees: 7 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82576615479?pwd=cHZsRDkyTjZOTTIxTmJjLzF3a2piZz09 (Meeting ID: 825 7661 5479 / Passcode Village).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: 7 p.m. at Leland & Gray High School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. hearing in the Town Office Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85881957015?pwd=N0NUbnI1dEFnRkMyNW8zSm9sV2taZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 8195 7015 / Passcode: 032957).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Town Art Committee: 3 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85873003730 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 858 7300 3730).
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session and 6:15 p.m. regular meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81930740530?pwd=VWtwV0s0THZISDM1c01LcTVHL1ZOZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 819 3074 0530 / Passcode: 419iwb).
Dummerston
Planning Commission: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6:15 p.m. at Stratton Town Office.
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Select Board/Sewer Commission: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82177888632 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 821 7788 8632 / Passcode: 217217).
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union: 6:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84469797685?pwd=YjI5c1FTS1FYMC8vckpHZ0c1ZmpvZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 844 6979 7685 / Passcode: 4pNCVf).
Dummerston
Select Board: 6 p.m. at the Community Center (Zoning Bylaw hearing to follow).
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.