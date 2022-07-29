Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 4:30 p.m. at 224 Melrose St. and via Zoom. Call 888-788-0099. Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932.
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 5:50 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82663516206?pwd=TjgzMXI4aVhCbVNRcCtnbzNhL2hkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 826 6351 6206 / Passcode: 6BJdFF).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School Multi-Purpose Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82663516206?pwd=TjgzMXI4aVhCbVNRcCtnbzNhL2hkUT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 826 6351 6206 / Passcode: 6BJdFF).
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Comm. Board, 6 p.m. remote.
West River Modified Unified Education District Board: LTP 7 p.m. remote meeting.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session, followed by the regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center 230 Main St. or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices at 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660 / Passcode: Vernon).
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Civil Authority: 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86520977473 or call 888-788-0099. Meeting ID: 865 2097 7473.