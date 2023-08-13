MONDAY
Bellows Falls
Bellows Falls Union High School: Buildings and Grounds Committee, noon to 2 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Board: 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., in the Senior Center.
Brattleboro Energy Committee: 6:30 p.m. in the Planning Department offices, 2nd floor of the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87326948486 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 873 2694 8486 / Passcode: 964815).
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at the Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89225301806?pwd=VzgwaEZKc3c1YTdLRUdjTncwQnlYdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 892 2530 1806 / Passcode: K6CmVA).
Wilmington
Planning Commission: 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87550421187?pwd=ZmtYazlFalRmTVFSaUpYbStHWTA2Zz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 875 5042 1187 / Passcode: 785995).
TUESDAY
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:15 p.m. executive session followed by a 6:15 p.m. public meeting in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Wilmington
Town Hall Re-Location Committee: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81266594987 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 812 6659 4987 / Passcode: 217217).
WEDNESDAY
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Meeting of WNESU - All School Boards, 6 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro RTM Finance Committee: 6 p.m. in the Hanna Cosman Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
THURSDAY
Bellows Falls
