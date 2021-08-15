Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School District: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School, Community Room, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee: 6 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84851524235?pwd=NVVTVlN0czFrR2RybWVYcnR1VkV6UT09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 848 5152 4235; Passcode: 012255).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board Meeting 6:00pm @Dover School
Guilford
Guilford Free Library Board of Trustees: 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom (request link at staff@guilfordfreelibraryvt.org ).
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District Board Meeting 7:00pm at Leland & Gray Union High School.
Wilmington
Development Review Board: 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 6:15 p.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 320 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659; Passcode: 12261753).
Vernon
Vernon Select Board: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices, 567 Governor Hunt Road, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Wilmington
Wilmington Select Board: 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Wednesday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board Retreat: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Colonel Williams Inn.
Thursday
Marlboro
Marlboro School Board: 5 p.m. at Marlboro Elementary School.
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Wilmington
Cemetery Commission: 4:30 p.m. at the Fire House.