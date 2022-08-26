Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School District Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Conservation Commission: 5:15 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89887062142?pwd=ZHljdVB4SE5kL3hVM1NBS01OQjhJdz09 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 898 8706 2142 / Passcode: 887978).
Halifax
Cemetery Commission: Special meeting, noon at the Halifax Town Office.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Board of Listers: 9:30 a.m. in Suite 109 at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St.
Thursday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Tree Advisory Board: 4:15 p.m. in the Hannah Cosman Room at the Municipal Center.
Wilmington
Bi-Town Committee: 8 a.m. at Deerfield Valley Rescue and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84055343679?pwd=V0lVc0dCVi9Rd0dhR2ZZb0l2eDROdz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 840 5534 3679 / Passcode: 799590).