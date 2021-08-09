Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. It will meet again on Sept. 14.
Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at Brattleboro Union High School.
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at BUHS.
Wilmington
Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Memorial Library.
Wednesday
Bellows Falls
Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and via Zoom at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88330351209?pwd=Q29HS1QzZ2ppWUQ5d2NlNGRPSnB1dz09 (Meeting ID: 883 3035 1209; Passcode: bSQ1Xr).
Vernon
Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).
Thursday
Townshend
West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.
Westminster
Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org. Joint meeting with Westminster to follow.
Wilmington
Trails: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.