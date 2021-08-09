Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Tuesday

Brattleboro

Brooks Memorial Library Board of Trustees will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. It will meet again on Sept. 14.

Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee: 5 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at Brattleboro Union High School.

Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room at BUHS.

Wilmington

Library Trustees: 6 p.m. at Pettee Memorial Library.

Wednesday

Bellows Falls

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board: Special meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School and via Zoom at wnesu.org.

Brattleboro

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WSESU James E. Kane Conference Room, 53 Green St. and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88330351209?pwd=Q29HS1QzZ2ppWUQ5d2NlNGRPSnB1dz09 (Meeting ID: 883 3035 1209; Passcode: bSQ1Xr).

Vernon

Planning and Economic Development Commission: 6:30 p.m. at the Town Offices and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82546320660?pwd=TEJNbmYyaTg3dVVQNFc5QWhRNkR2UT09 (Meeting ID: 825 4632 0660; Passcode: Vernon).

Thursday

Townshend

West River Modified Union Education District: Long Term Planning Committee, 5:30 p.m. at Townshend Town Hall.

Westminster

Windham Northeast Union Elementary District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. at Westminster Center School and online at wnesu.org. Joint meeting with Westminster to follow.

Wilmington

Trails: 6 p.m. at Town Hall Meeting Room.