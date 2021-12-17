Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School, community room, and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships: 2 p.m. at 206 Melrose Street (masks required) and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84876082452?pwd=WHhmeTJ6MVpJcjRYWXd4TnY0ZTIzUT09 or call 888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 848 7608 2452 / Passcode: 702932).
Brattleboro RTM Steering Committee: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room at the Municipal Center and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85245672886?pwd=eU5mcWQyZ1R6Z1U2L1pnOHZtbFZydz09 (Meeting ID: 852 4567 2886 / Passcode: 899424).
Dover
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Dover School and remote.
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: 7 p.m. at Leland and Gray Union High School and remote.
Vernon
Vernon Town School Board: 6 p.m. at Vernon Elementary School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86274602137?pwd=TWNyMHR2T1RkelV4eDMzd2szWnpTQT09 (Meeting ID: 862 7460 2137 / Passcode: 4mXhZc).
Tuesday
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Select Board: 5:30 p.m. executive session, and regular business meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Central Fire Station, 103 Elliot St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Dummerston
Windham Southeast School District: Finance Committee, 5 p.m. at Dummerston School and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84856056884?pwd=QzcvREZsN2ZoUldHMFl3b3FiQ0tIZz09 (Meeting ID: 848 5605 6884 / Passcode: iYHh4y).
Windham Southeast School District Board: 6 p.m. at the Dummerston School and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88420877819?pwd=a2dodTY5U3hFWjRvTlNnVVNWVDhKZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 884 2087 7819 / Passcode: 25t6zZ).
Windham
Windham School Board: 6 p.m. at Windham Elementary School.
Thursday
Townshend
Windham Central Supervisory Union: Executive Committee, 9 a.m. remote meeting.