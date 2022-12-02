Monday
Bellows Falls
Rockingham School Board: Budget Commitee, 5:30 p.m. at Bellows Falls Middle School and online at wnesu.org.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Human Services Committee: 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83346594331 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 833 4659 4331).
Brattleboro Select Boar: Special meeting, 5:45 p.m. executive session followed by a regular meeting at 6:15 p.m. in the Select noard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center, 230 Main St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86067892659 or call 833-548-0282 (Meeting ID: 860 6789 2659 / Passcode: 12261753).
Brattleboro Planning Commission: 6 p.m. in the Planning Department office, suite 202 at the Municipal Center, and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).
Windham Southeast School District Board: Special meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84225548605?pwd=RTVPWkswNDZjSkxDWnNUcGV2SU5WQT09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 842 2554 8605 / Passcode: 7TVzfR).
Wardsboro
River Valleys Unified School District Board: 6 p.m. at Wardsboro School and online.
Tuesday
Stratton
Stratton School Board: 6 p.m. at Stratton Offices and online.
Wednesday
Brattleboro
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board: 6 p.m. in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84009040921?pwd=bHpiOTlnUTN6TVZYUG5VUHd1dTFEZz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 840 0904 0921 / Passcode: 2m3QhF).
Halifax
Halifax School District: 6 p.m. via Google Meet at meet.google.com/kky-ifzm-otz or call 424-269-5101 (PIN: 516 922 285#).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Budget Committee, 6 p.m. the Windham Central Supervisory Union Central Office.
Thursday
Guilford
Guilford Select Board: Special meeting, 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87072269534?pwd=YitIcXNMRXBnSjUvL0VBQk5kTUhEdz09 or call 929-205-6099 (Meeting ID: 870 7226 9534 / Passcode: 656042).
Townshend
West River Modified Unified Education District: Policy Committee, 6 p.m. online meeting.